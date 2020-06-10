National strategy stressed with world bodies to contain ill impacts of Covid-19

FAISALABAD. Former Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) president Mian Muhammad Adrees Tuesday said Covid-19 is a pandemic and Pakistan must evolve a comprehensive national strategy in collaboration with international organisations to contain its ill impacts.

Talking to reporters, the FPCCI’s former chief said in the strategy Pakistan should handle its issues of unemployment, poverty, exports, foreign remittances and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Commenting on the global scenario, Adrees said Pakistani economy was already in deep crisis and coronavirus further aggravated it.

He mentioned IMF Extended Economic Facility (EEF) of $ 6.6 billion that was extended to Pakistan to restructure and revive its economy. He said Pakistan has just started implementing it when coronavirus caused sluggishness in global economy.

Adrees said experts have estimated that world will bear approximately $ 8.8 trillion loss only due to coronavirus.

Explaining its fall out on Pakistan, he said another 8.3 million people will lose their jobs while the ratio of poverty will jump to 33.5 percent.

Quoting the statistics of Finance Ministry, he said tax collection will witness a shortfall of Rs 700-900 billion during April to June 2020. Similarly, the revenue will also experience a steep decline from Rs 4,800 billion to Rs 3,905 billion.

Thus the budget deficit will jump to 9.4 percent. “At the same time, the exports will decline to $ 21.22 billion”, he said and added that unemployment at global level will also hit hard Pakistan as we are expecting a tumultuous decrease of $2 billion in foreign remittances.