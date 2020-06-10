Court grants virus-hit Abbasi exemption from appearance

KARACHI: An accountability court on Tuesday granted exemption to former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi from appearance in the hearing of an illegal conduct at Pakistan State Oil reference after he contracted coronavirus.

At the outset of the hearing, an attorney for Abbasi moved an application before the link judge, stating that his client had tested COVID-19 positive and had went into self-isolation due to which he could not attend the hearing.

Presenting medical reports, the attorney pleaded the court to grant exemption to his client from appearing in person which the judge approved and allowed him relief until July 6 on which the next hearing will be held.

Meanwhile, the court also supplied copies of prosecution documents to co-accused former secretary of petroleum Arshad Mirza and issued notices to all the parties to ensure their presence on the next hearing.

The National Accountability Bureau had filed a reference against Abbasi, Mirza, PSO's former managing director Sheikh Imranul Haq and deputy managing director/chief financial officer Yacoob Suttar for allegedly causing a loss of Rs138.96 million to the national exchequer.

It said that Abbasi, when serving as minister for petroleum and natural resources, in connivance with Mirza misused his authority while appointing Sheikh as MD and Suttar as DMD of the PSO in violation of the rules and regulations. It added that the inquiry into this case conducted on the Supreme Court's order of July 14, 2018.

The probe found that Haq had a conflict of interest with the PSO due to a liquified natural gas import agreement with his previous employer Engro Corporation of which he served as the senior vice president, according to the NAB, also he promoted Suttar to the post of DMD out of the way and within a month of his joining.