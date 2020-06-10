Non-payment of salaries by media outlets: Senate body seeks response from Info Ministry

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Tuesday sought response from the ministry regarding the non-payment of dues by media outlets.

The meeting was held here under its Chairman Senator Faisal Javed. It deliberated on further proposed amendments to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Ordinance 2002 to suspend the licences of non-paying channels.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Shibli Faraz and Information Secretary Akbar Hussain Durrani were directed to ensure their attendance in the next meeting. The Standing Committee endorsed the written charter of demands presented by the Parliamentary Reporters Association.

In the case of Senator Faisal Javed's bill on Pemra amendment, there was a hope that through legislation, the issue of non-payment of salaries by TV channels would be addressed. The committee asked for concrete plan of action to deal with the issue of salaries to the media persons by their respective media houses.

Faisal Javed said that the committee was continuously following up on the issue of non-payment of salaries and would take it to its logical conclusion.