Former PTI minister, SAPM on NAB radar

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Tuesday approved an inquiry against the PTI ex-federal minister Aamir Mehmood Kayani and complaint verification against Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Service Dr Zafar Mirza.

The board met at the NAB Headquarters with Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal in the chair. Deputy chairman NAB, prosecutor general accountability, director general operations, director general NAB, Rawalpindi and other senior officers attended the board meeting.

Mr. Kayani is sitting MNA from Rawalpindi Cantonment and Secretary General PTI. He was removed as federal minister for health services, regulation, and coordination in 2019. The NAB is investigating complaints against him regarding an artificial increase in drug prices in April 2019.

The executive board also approved complaint verification against Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza. Besides holding the inquiry against Aamir Mehmood Kayani, the executive board also authorised two inquiries against officers/officials of the Civil Aviation Authority and others, officers/officials of Capital Development Authority (CDA) and others.

The executive board authorized inquiries against officers/officials of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources and others. According to the NAB, Rs178 billion has been recovered directly or indirectly in the last 28 months and deposited it in the national exchequer.

Prestigious national and international institutions, especially the World Economic Forum, Transparency International Pakistan, Pildat, in their recent reports have lauded the NAB performance. Some 1229 references having accumulated value of over Rs900 billion are under-trial in different accountability courts.

The chairman directed all the director generals to conclude complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations within stipulated time frame. Meanwhile, the NAB spokesman said it was their years long policy that the details of the EBM-NAB meeting was shared with the people, which did not tend to hurt anyone.

“All the inquiries and investigations are initiated on the basis of alleged allegations which are not final. The decision to proceed ahead with the cases is taken after listening to the both sides of the picture,” the NAB spokesman said.