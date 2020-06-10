Rocket fired mistakenly lands near courts

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: An inquiry was ordered on Tuesday after a police official deployed near Central Prison Peshawar fired a rocket that landed near nearby courts and jail.
No casualty was reported as the projectile did not go off.An official said that a policeman Saifullah was checking the rocket launcher and fired the rocket by mistake.He said the projectile landed in nearby but did not go off as the safety fuse had not been removed.