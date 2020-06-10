PA pays tribute to Waris Mir

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday paid a rich tribute to Professor Waris Mir and lauded his struggle for democracy.

A resolution was moved by PML-N legislator Khalil Tahir Sindhu and was passed unanimously by the House. The resolution stated that Professor Waris Mir struggled for democracy during the days of dictatorship and was a great journalist of his time as well as a teacher who remained associated with the Punjab University for 25 years.The resolution demanded renaming of the Underpass near PU New Campus, close to the place where he is buried, after Professor Waris Mir. The resolution stated that Professor Waris Mir started journalism in 1958 and always called a spade a spade which was reflected in his journalistic work.It said Professor Waris Mir continued his work with a mission of “telling the truth” to the nation. He chose a tough path for himself, said the resolution and despite threats, mental and physical torture, restrictions, he stood firm against brutal forces and fought a war for the freedom of press.

The resolution stated Professor Waris Mir breathed his last at the age of 48 and the government awarded him Hilal-e-Imtiaz after his death. This is noteworthy that the resolution in the Punjab Assembly was moved a day after Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi took notice of objectionable remarks of Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan who had used the word traitor for Professor Waris Mir in a video message.

The speaker had remarked that Professor Waris Mir was a genuine patriot till the end of his life and directed the Law minister to table the resolution paying tribute to him.