Thermal screening camp set up in Bajaur

KHAR: The Red Cross Pakistan and local health department in a joint venture on Tuesday launched screening of the people after establishing a thermal screening camp at the District Headquarters Hospital, Khar.

The staff members and volunteers of the Red Cross and local health department started screening of the people for coronavirus in out-patients departments (OPDs) of the hospital.

The incoming visitors were being checked with the thermal equipment and then suspected patients were referred to the relevant doctors for further investigation and treatment. An awareness campaign was also launched about coronavirus pandemic, standard operating procedures (SOPs), social distancing and use of facemasks and sanitizers.People appreciated the initiative and vowed to observe SOPs and other safety measures to help stem the outbreak of fast-spreading coronavirus epidemic in the area.