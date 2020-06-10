Corona patient recovering in Nowshera hospital

NOWSHERA: The experiment of plasma transfusion on a patient of coronavirus in Qazi Medical Complex (QMC), Nowshera, showing signs of improvement as the 37-year old man recovering with a fast pace.

Deputy Medical Superintendent QMC Dr Zahid Khan said that the first experiment of plasma transfusion was going successfully as a serious patient named Noman was recovering speedily.He said that the patient was in serious condition who was put on ventilator after his condition deteriorated.

However, he said a surgical technician at the District Headquarters Hospital, Nowshera, Shah Fahad who had recovered from the Covid-19 disease donated his blood plasma to the patient.Dr Zahid Khan and Dr Irfan monitoring the patient at the isolation ward.The doctor noted a big improvement in the health of Noman and they hoped the patient would recover soon by the grace of Allah.Meanwhile, 19 more suspected patients tested positive for the coronavirus, raising the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases to 443 in the district.