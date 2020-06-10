Chinese team gifts 50,000 surgical masks to transport sector

LAHORE: Provincial Transport Minister Jehanzeb Khan Khitchi met with GM Marketing Middle East Division of Yutong Bus Company Robin Shen who presented him 50,000 surgical masks, including N-95 masks on behalf of the bus company and China.

A five-member delegation headed by Robin Shen met with provincial transport minister. The minister thanked the Chinese company for presenting surgical masks to the transport sector and remarked that this gift would strengthen preventive measures of transport sector to curtail the spread of coronavirus. He commended that brotherly country China had always stood by Pakistan in every difficult time and need.

He complimented that the Punjab government held this cooperation of our Chinese brothers in high esteem.The minister paid rich tributes to the timely steps taken by China to effectively dealing with locusts and coronavirus problems. He said that passengers and the transport staff should ensure implementation of government SOPs regarding coronavirus.

The Chinese delegation acknowledged the steps taken by the Punjab government for effectively coping up with the pandemic. Secretary Transport Asad-ur-Rehman Gillani and high officials of transport department were also present on this occasion.The Chinese delegation members comprised of Senior Marketing Manager Stone He, Country Manager Paul Zhang and Sales Manager Ali Malik also participated in the meeting.