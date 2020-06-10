Petrol shortage blamed on govt’s inefficiency

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial president Humayun Khan said on Tuesday that the shortage of petrol was the proof of government’s inefficiency.

Talking to reporters here, he said that petrol was being sold for Rs150 per litre and the government was playing the role of a silent spectator.He said the government could not be run through a dictatorial mindset rather it needed wisdom, which the rulers lacked.

He said the stubbornness of the rulers, who had been ignoring the ground realities, was spreading the coronavirus.The PPP leader said the daily wagers were facing the brunt of the flawed policies of the government.

The wrong policies of the rulers and mismanagement of the government, he said did not benefit the common people.He said it was the responsibility of the government to protect the life of every citizen but it lacked the ability to check the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Humayun Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan lifted the lockdown for the benefit of the big businessmen and industrialists. He said the rest of the world had only withdrawn lockdown when they overcame the coronavirus but in Pakistan the prime minister left the people at the mercy of the coronavirus.