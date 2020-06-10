Hot, humid weather forecast

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with hot and humid conditions was witnessed in the City here Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that a shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Upper Punjab and Kashmir.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Garhi Dupatta 05, Muzaffarabad (A/P 02, City 01), Kotli 02, Rawalakot 01, Islamabad (City 27, Saidpur 24, Bokra 07), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 08, Chaklala 01), Mandi Bahauddin 22, Sargodha 21, Murree 19, Gujranwala 17, Faisalabad 09, Sialkot 06, Jhelum 01, Malam Jabba, Balakot, Saidu Sharif 06, Parachinar 02, Kalam 01 and Mithi 08. Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dadu where mercury reached 47°C while in Lahore, it was 35.6°C and minimum was 26.8°C.