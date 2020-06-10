Shahbaz Tatla murder case Police report sought on bail

LAHORE: An additional district and session’s court on Tuesday sought report from police on a bail petition filed by one Asad Ali, a co-accused of SSP Mufakhar Adeel in killing former Assistant Attorney General Shahbaz Tatla.

Asad in his bail petition implored the court that the police had nominated him in the case just because he was a friend of Mufakhar. He claimed that he had nothing to do with the murder of Shahbaz Tatla. He implored the court to grant him bail.

The court after hearing the bail matter sought a report from police department and adjourned the hearing by June 13.

According to the details, police claimed that the SSP Mufakhar had confessed that he first strangled former law officer and then burnt his body in an acid drum. The accused planned murder of Tatla with the connivance of their mutual friend Asad Ali Bhatti. Police claimed that the SSP confessed to have arranged a drum and acid from a local market and murdered Tatla in a house located in Faisal Town which he had taken on rent for the purpose.

Mufakhar called his friend to the house, strangled him and then burnt his body in acid drum. Later, the accused dumped the remains of the victim in a drain.