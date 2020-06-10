Jimmy proud of service to special children

Lahore: World-renowned Pakistani artist, social crusader and peace activist Jimmy Engineer has reiterated that he is genuinely proud of introducing walk culture and fun, food and awareness programmes for special children in Pakistan.

He has also listed famous series of huge Pakistan Movement paintings and mural transforming great thinker and poet Allama Mohammad Iqbal’s Persian poetry collection “Javid Namah” as his major artistic achievements.

He said this while addressing a gathering of Pakistani and local communities in Houston, the US, where he is spending time with his elderly parents, on the occasion of his departure from there on yet another goodwill tour of Canada where he will take party in many artistic and socio-cultural activities.

He said whenever he tours any foreign country he avails himself of every opportunity of promoting and projecting soft, moderate, positive, peaceful and forward-looking image of Pakistan and its people while interacting with the people everywhere.

According to a message received here, Jimmy Engineer said that so far he has organised more than 160 awareness, fun and food programmes special children in Pakistan as well as in Sri Lanka and held about 100 walks, mostly solo, for various noble causes.