Governor Sarwar flays Indian threats

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has termed an Indian threat of attack on Pakistan as Modi’s insanity.

He said Pakistan’s defence is in the strongest hands with Pakistani military under the leadership of General Qamar Javed Bajwa. The Punjab governor condemning the Indian threats to attack Pakistan said that Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has always spoken of peace in the region and eradication of terrorism.

More than a million sacrifices have been made by the Pakistani security forces and the people, he said, adding “We want to make it clear that India should not see any weakness in our desire for peace.”

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said, “We will respond to any kind of aggression against Pakistan in such a way that India’s future generations will also remember it.” He said that Narendra Modi’s policies have become the biggest threat to India itself. The Punjab governor said that Modi and his followers are fooling the Indian nation to divert the attention from their internal situation.