Stun batons to enforce Covid-19 SOPs amounts to torture: HRCP

LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed concern over use of stun batons by the district administration and local police in Faisalabad to enforce Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The HRCP press release issued here Tuesday stated, “This is in flagrant violation of both Article 14 of the Constitution of Pakistan and the UN Convention Against Torture, to which Pakistan is a state party.”

“The use of stun batons and similar implements clearly carries state endorsement if the police have been equipped with them, even though there is no sanction for this in Pakistani law,” it said. The practice amounts to torture and disproportionate use of force – both prohibited under international human rights instruments. Nor is this the first time that law enforcement agencies have used regressive measures to enforce Covid-19-related SOPs: it was common to hear of people being made to assume humiliating positions if suspected of violating the earlier lockdown.

The prohibition on torture and cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment cannot be justified under any circumstances, including the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The crisis must not be tackled at the expense of human rights – this is not an ‘either/or’ situation.

The HRCP urged upon the Punjab government and Punjab police to investigate this matter and hold to account the officers and district government personnel concerned.