Wed Jun 10, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 10, 2020

168 cases registered on violation of SOPs

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 10, 2020

LAHORE: Lahore Police registered 168 cases on violation of coronavirus and lockdown SOPs in the last four days. As many as 293 markets and 6,760 shops were checked in the last four days. Police sealed 1,156 shops and issued warning to 3,884 shopkeepers. Around 563 people driving vehicles without wearing face masks were issued tickets.

