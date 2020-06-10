Samsung heir avoids arrest

SEOUL: A South Korean court on Tuesday declined to issue an arrest warrant for the heir to the country’s Samsung empire over a controversial merger of two business units seen as a key step to his succession. Lee Jae-yong, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, is already being re-tried on charges of bribery, embezzlement and other offences in connection with a corruption scandal that brought down former South Korean president Park Geun-hye. The merger case is separate from his ongoing retrial, but adds to the difficulties for the Samsung group, by far the biggest of the family-controlled conglomerates, or chaebols, that dominate business in the world’s 12th-largest economy.