Palestinian PM submits ‘counter-proposal’ to Trump plan

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories: Palestinians have sent top mediators including the United Nations a response to the US plan which anticipates Israel annexing parts of the occupied West Bank, Palestinian premier Mohammed Shtayyeh said.

“We submitted a counter-proposal to the Quartet a few days ago,” he said, referring to the group mediating in the conflict, made up of the United Nations, United States, Russia and the European Union. It proposed the creation of a “sovereign Palestinian state, independent and demilitarised”, Shtayyeh said, with “minor modifications of borders where necessary”. The Palestinian text foresaw possible land swaps between the two future states on a like-for-like basis, the prime minister said at a press conference. Announced at the end of January in Washington, US President Donald Trump´s peace plan envisions the annexation by Israel of its settlements and of the Jordan Valley in the West Bank. More than 450,000 Israelis live in West Bank settlements deemed illegal under international law, alongside 2.7 million Palestinians.

Washington´s proposals provide for the creation of a Palestinian state, but on reduced territory and without Palestinians´s core demand of a capital in east Jerusalem. The plan has been rejected in its entirety by the Palestinians. The European Union opposes it and is demanding that Israel abandon its annexation ambitions, which it has said it will reveal after July 1.