Israel hails launch bid

JERUSALEM: In another sign of warming ties between Israel and Gulf Arab nations, the Jewish state Tuesday congratulated the UAE on its bid to launch the first Arab space probe. The United Arab Emirates announced last month that it would launch a mission to Mars in July. The unmanned probe, named ´Hope´, has been billed as “the first interplanetary exploration undertaken” by an Arab state. “We wish the UAE the best of luck on the launch of this scientific mission, and hope this step will contribute towards deeper cooperation between all countries in the region,” the foreign ministry´s “Israel in the Gulf” Twitter account wrote in Arabic.