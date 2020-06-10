First Arab mission to Mars to inspire youth

DUBAI: The first Arab space mission to Mars, armed with probes to study the Red Planet´s atmosphere, is designed to inspire the region´s youth and pave the way for scientific breakthroughs, officials said Tuesday. The unmanned probe named Al-Amal — Hope in Arabic — is to blast off from a Japanese space centre on July 15, with preparations now in their final stages.

The project is the next giant step for the United Arab Emirates, whose colossal skyscrapers and mega-projects have put it on the world map. The UAE sent its first astronaut into space last year and is also planning to build a “Science City” to replicate conditions on Mars, where it hopes to build a human settlement by 2117. Omran Sharaf, the mission´s project manager, said that apart from the ambitious scientific goals, the mission was designed to hark back to the region´s golden age of cultural and scientific achievements.

“The UAE wanted to send a strong message to the Arab youth and to remind them of the past, that we used to be generators of knowledge,” he told AFP. “People of different backgrounds and religion coexisted and shared a similar identity,” he said of the Arab world, now fractured with many countries locked in turmoil. “Put your differences aside, focus on building the region, you have a rich history and you can do much more.

Sarah al-Amiri, the mission´s deputy project manager, said it was imperative that the project have a long-term scientific impact. “It is not a short-lived mission, but rather one that continues throughout the years and produces valuable scientific findings — be it by researchers in the UAE or globally,” she told AFP. She said that the probe will provide a comprehensive image of the weather dynamics in Mars´ atmosphere with the use of three scientific instruments. The first is an infrared spectrometer to measure the planet´s lower atmosphere and analyse the temperature structure. The second, a high-resolution imager that will provide information about the ozone; and a third, an ultraviolet spectrometer to measure oxygen and hydrogen levels from a distance of up to 43,000 kilometres from the surface.