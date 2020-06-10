US challenges planned expedition to retrieve Titanic’s radio

NORFOLK: The U.S. government will try to stop a company’s planned salvage mission to retrieve the Titanic’s wireless telegraph machine, arguing the expedition would break federal law and a pact with Britain to leave the iconic shipwreck undisturbed.

U.S. attorneys filed a legal challenge before a federal judge in Norfolk, Virginia, late Monday. The expedition is expected to occur by the end of August.

The Atlanta-based salvage firm RMS Titanic Inc., plans to recover the radio equipment from a deck house near the ship’s grand staircase. The operation could require a submersible to cut into the rapidly deteriorating roof if the vehicle is unable to slip through a skylight. US attorneys argue the company can’t do that.

They say federal law requires the firm to get authorization from the Secretary of Commerce before conducting research or salvage expeditions “that would physically alter or disturb the wreck.” The agreement with the United Kingdom, they add, regulates entry into the hull to prevent the disturbance of “other artifacts and any human remains.”