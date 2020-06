For Italy’s Muslims, lack of burial space deepens grief

BRUZZANO, Italy: Italy’s Muslim community, like others, suffered many deaths as the coronavirus pandemic hit the Mediterranean country hard. Compounding the pain for the religious minority has been the grim reality of a lack of space to bury their dead.

Imams and Muslim community leaders are now calling for more Islamic cemeteries, or additional space in the country’s existing graveyards, as the faithful increasingly want to be buried in Italy, their home.

“We have experienced the pain (of the pandemic), but it has sometimes been deepened when some families could not find a place to bury their dead because there were no Muslim sections in the town cemeteries,” Abdullah Tchina, imam of the Milan Sesto mosque, told AFP.

More than 34,000 people have died from the virus in Italy, mostly in the industrial north, and for months global air travel has been at a near-standstill. As a result, Muslims who died of COVID-19 or other causes could not be repatriated to their countries of origin, as was the practice previously.

That led to a spike in requests for burials — and the realisation that Italy lacks the space. Italy’s Muslims number around 2.6 million, or 4.3 percent of the population. Living mainly in the country’s north, 56 percent hold foreign citizenship, many from countries in North Africa or South Asia. No official statistics are available on the number of Muslims, whether Italians or foreign nationals, who lost their lives during the outbreak. - A rectangle of pebbles

In the cemetery of Bruzzano, on the outskirts of Milan, 50-something Mustapha Moulay gazes at a greyish earthen tomb in the Muslim section of an overwhelmingly Roman Catholic cemetery. “It was God’s will,” he said of the death on April 7 of his 55-year-old wife from COVID-19. She contracted the virus in a Milan hospital where she had been admitted a month earlier for a minor leg operation, said Moulay, who was born in Morocco and has lived in Italy for 32 years. The grave has no tombstone, and is simply marked out with a rectangle of pebbles. The freshest graves are strikingly destitute. The graves of those who died pre-coronavirus look more permanent — with cement borders and sometimes a marble slab engraved with the crescent moon. Many other Italian Muslims however were forced to travel long distances to bury their dead, or leave bodies for days in morgues, or even keep them at home while seeking a space.

Under Islamic tradition, the dead must be buried as quickly as possible, preferably within 24 hours. One of the most extreme cases was that of Hira Ibrahim, a Macedonian woman in Pisogne, near the northern city of Brescia, whose mother died from coronavirus. Ibrahim had to keep her mother’s body at home for more than 10 days for lack of a Muslim cemetery in her community, according to the newspaper La Repubblica. Countless Muslim families faced similar tragic predicaments during the crisis, the paper said. Tchina, the imam, said the problem persists even after the biggest waves of deaths have subsided. The body of a Muslim who died in Milan last week was transported some 50 kilometres (30 miles) away for burial, he said.