Burkina soldier, jihadists killed in attack on military unit

OUAGADOUGOU: One soldier was killed and a dozen assailants were shot dead when an army unit came under attack in northern Burkina Faso late Monday, security sources told AFP. The attack in Kelbo, near the Mali border, is the latest in a rising wave of strikes blamed on jihadists. “Coordination between land and air forces swiftly enabled the attack to be repelled,” a security source said on Tuesday. “Unfortunately, a soldier died and four were injured.

The attack was carried out by “several dozen armed individuals on pickup trucks and motorcycles,” another security source said, describing a hit-and-run method typically used by jihadists. A dozen attackers were killed and weapons and vehicles were seized, the source said.

The landlocked West African country has suffered jihadist attacks which have left nearly 1,000 people dead and 860,000 displaced over the past five years. The north and east of the country are the most affected regions. Under-equipped and poorly trained law enforcement agencies in Burkina Faso have been unable to stem the spiral of violence despite the help of foreign forces, notably from France, which has 5,100 troops deployed in its anti-jihadist Barkhane force. Jihadist violence, mixed with intercommunity conflicts, caused around 4,000 deaths in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso in 2019, according to UN figures.