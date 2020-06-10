close
Wed Jun 10, 2020
Eiffel Tower to reopen on 25th

N
Newsdesk
June 10, 2020

PARIS: The Eiffel Tower, one of the most visited sites in Paris, will reopen to the public on June 25 more than three months after shuttering in France´s coronavirus lockdown, its operators said Tuesday. The landmark will emerge from its longest closure since World War II with limited visitor numbers at first, and face masks mandatory for all over the age of 11, said the Eiffel Tower website.

