Mask-clad music lovers trickle in as Vienna concert houses reopen

VIENNA: After months of lying silent because of the coronavirus pandemic, Vienna’s illustrious classical music venues are throwing open their doors — but their vast halls can now play host to only 100 audience members at a time. Those eager concert-goers have snapped up the few available tickets for the first shows to be put on since Austria’s concert houses shut their doors in March under a strict lockdown to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. As the increase in infections has abated and the country eases its restrictions, venues such as Vienna’s State Opera are now allowed to reopen after hundreds of shows were cancelled. “I watched live streams, from Paris, New York, Vienna, but it’s something else when you sit in the concert hall and so I’m so happy that it’s starting again now,” said Evelyne Strobel.