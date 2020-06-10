close
Wed Jun 10, 2020
Dozens of Malawi job-seekers injured in stampede to hire virus workers

World

BLANTYRE: More than 100 Malawi job-seekers were injured in a stampede during walk-in interviews to recruit health workers to combat the spread of coronavirus, the health ministry said on Tuesday. The ministry made a public call on radio and in newspapers for interviews with the intention to hire 2,000 health workers to be deployed in communities to screen people for symptoms of the virus. But more than 12,000 people showed up at two separate centres in the cities of Blantyre and Mzuzu. Secretary for Health Charles Mwansambo told AFP that 118 job-seekers were injured in the northern city of Mzuzu, admitting that authorities had under-estimated the numbers that would turn up.

