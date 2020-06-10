Armenian PM says he recovered from virus

YEREVAN: Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his family have recovered from the coronavirus, the leader of the ex-Soviet country badly hit by the pandemic said Monday. “We have just received the results of our repeat tests,” Pashinyan, 45, said on Facebook. All of his tests and those of his family were negative, he added. The Armenian leader announced on his birthday, June 1, that he and his family had tested positive for the virus and he would be working from home. The announcement came nearly a month after Armenia lifted a state of emergency imposed in March to slow the spread of the virus.