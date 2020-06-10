Malaysia drops another high-profile corruption case

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian prosecutors on Tuesday dropped dozens of corruption and money laundering charges against a former state leader, the latest high-profile graft case to be abandoned since a change of government.

Musa Aman, ex-leader of Sabah state, is a senior member of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) which took control of the national government as part of a coalition in March.

The case adds to concerns that people linked to UMNO and facing criminal cases may now be let off, and comes just weeks after graft charges were dropped against a Hollywood producer whose stepfather is ex-prime minister and senior UMNO figure Najib Razak. Sabah’s Musa was ejected from power in 2018 after UMNO was voted out of office at national level, and was subsequently hit with 46 charges related to handing out rights to log rainforests.

But a judge at the High Court in Kuala Lumpur cleared him after a request from his lawyers, who described the case as “political persecution”.

“I thank Allah, finally I have received justice as all the charges have been withdrawn after such a long time,” said Musa in a statement. Sabah state on Borneo island is home to massive forests, but vast tracts have been cleared and activists have long alleged there is corruption in the granting of logging permits.