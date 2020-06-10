Self-authored

Despite the unusual calamities descending on the country in the shape of the coronavirus, locust swarms and economic decline, the affluent segments of society are yet to ditch their entitlement. Having reaped profits for years, purchasing expensive properties at home and abroad, this pampered class is now expecting the government to waive off their taxes due to lesser income in the last four months.

Meanwhile, the public servants are demanding more benefits and perks. No one can save a society marching on the path of self-destruction.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad