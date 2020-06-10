Not so fast

Recently, while taking to the media, Punjab Health Minster Dr Yasmeen Rashid claimed doctors are using Actemra, an immune-suppressant used to treat arthritis, on Covid-19 patients. As per her statement doctors are getting a good response after using this injection. She also said this injection is being used on trial basis. This drug is expensive and as soon as the minister named it, it predictably disappeared from shops. Prices have gone up by manifold almost overnight. Now even it is not available at all because of hoarding, profiteers are taking advantage of the situation and minting money.

Responsible and experienced professionals should not be so quick to reveal the name of the medicine. Moreover, this injection is being used on a trial basis, so it is not entirely safe to use for Covid-19.

Dr Alfred Charles

Karachi