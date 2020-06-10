Investigate the crashes

I wonder what it will take for authorities in Pakistan to realize that the lives of ordinary citizens should matter and transparent meaningful investigations following air crashes involving commercial airlines in Pakistan, or burning alive of 79 citizens in train fire, or massacre involving 279 citizens burned in Baldia Factory, or four members of a family brutally killed near Sahiwal etc deserve thorough investigation and justice, not cover-ups. The most recent incident is the PIA crash in Karachi, in which over 100 perished and controversial composition of four-member accident investigation team, with three members junior in rank of PIA CEO and CAA ATC officer to investigate crash. The A320 has capability to execute a Go Around as low as 15 Feet above ground, although Decision Height is higher. It has capability for Auto Approach and Go Around. The leak of an edited audio clip of conversation between pilot and control tower, within hours is intriguing followed by release next day, of video showing runway scratched by two engine pods.

Based on video and audio clips, what is missing is action taken by ATC after they witnessed engine pods impact runway, and instructions they gave to pilots and preparations made for subsequent crash landing, such as laying foam and placing fire tenders and activating relevant departments, involved in possible rescue. Emergency and Abnormal Procedures are evolved by manufacturers in consultation with ICAO, to cater for average pilots and human errors and technical faults. Obstacle height restrictions around 15km periphery of active civil airports exist to cater for such abnormalities and emergencies.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore