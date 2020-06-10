The locust threat

The news from locust-infested areas in the country is not good. Though the National Locust Control Centre (NLCC) has announced that it has cleared an area spanning over 5, 000 square kilometres from desert locusts in 46 districts in the country, there is a lot more that needs to be done. There is an area of at least half a million square kilometres that needs the attention of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). So far, according to reports only half of that area has been surveyed, and even if the claim of clearing five thousand square kilometres is correct, the magnitude of this problem is much more than that. According to the NDMA itself, in Punjab in the last couple of days it carried out a locust control operation on 70 hectares of land in Mianwali and Dera Ghazi Khan Districts and surveyed over a hundred thousand hectares. Teams from the national food and research ministry, agriculture department and Pakistan Army have been involved in the operation. In Sindh just Jamshoro, Matiari and Hyderabad have been covered, whereas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the presence of locusts has been confirmed in D I Khan, Waziristan, Lakki Marwat, Karak, Kurram, and Khyber districts.

But the worst affected is reported to be Balochistan where as many as 30 districts have been badly affected by the locust swarms from Awaran and Khuzdar to Zhob and Ziarat. Nearly all of Balochistan has been facing this menace for many months now, but the response has been slow and inadequate. As we know, Balochistan is the most underdeveloped province in the country and relies solely on its agriculture and it has nearly no industrial base. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has been warning us for at least six months now for an impending attack and the resulting food shortages in the country, but the government was busy elsewhere and almost neglected this crisis. The same applies to northern Sindh and southern Punjab where attention has been lacking despite severe threats to the crops in these areas.

As feared by agriculturists and farmers, with the conditions drying out, swarms had to move east, and that’s what exactly happened with Cholistan, Nara and Tharparkar being the most affected, and that’s where our response was equally lax. Now as the monsoon rains are approaching, there are warnings of even more laying of eggs by locusts and emergence of huge new swarms that will be ready to attack and destroy the remaining crops. From Iran too, more new entrants are feared July onwards. This calls for immediate and concerted efforts by all responsible agencies and departments. Until now, we have displayed a lackluster operation covering only part of the affected areas. More resources need to be allocated and since this is budget time, a permanent head needs to be created so that every year we don’t have to reinvent the wheel. A comprehensive strategy involving neighbouring countries, setting aside minor differences, needs to be developed and implemented if we are serious to tackle the problem on a long-term basis, failing which food scarcity will be staring at us very soon, and that’s something we can least afford at the moment.