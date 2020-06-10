Shera felicitates Dr Kamran Naseem

LONDON: Councillor Dr James Shera, former mayor of Rugby, has congratulated Dr Kamran Naseem for being elected as Vice Chair for the Associate in Training Committee of the Midlands Faculty Board of Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP).

Dr Naseem started his journey from a small village near Gujranwala, and completed his initial medical training in Pakistan. Dr Naseem has been working in the UK since 2015. He is currently working in Walsall as a GP Speciality Trainee, according to a press release by Dr James Shera.

As Chair of Christian Medical Fellowship of Pakistan he has mentored medical students and junior doctors to help them in their training. He continues to help organise medical camps to remote areas of Pakistan to help those who are in dire need of healthcare. The statement was endorsed by UK Pakistani Christian leaders including Dr Peter David, Dr Noshaba Khiljee, Councillor Morris Johns, Advocate Qamar Shams, Bishop Yousaf Nadeem Bhinder, Reverend John Bosco and Mr Michael Massey.