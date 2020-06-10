Andrew ‘falsely portraying himself as willing to aid probe’

LONDON: The Duke of York has been accused of attempting to “falsely portray himself to the public as eager and willing to co-operate” with US authorities investigating convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew’s legal team has insisted the royal has made three offers to help with the probe into his former associate but the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York said a request to schedule an interview has been repeatedly declined.

Geoffrey Berman, who is leading the Epstein inquiry, was responding to a statement issued by Andrew’s lawyers on Monday. America’s Department of Justice (DOJ) has submitted a mutual legal assistance (MLA) request to the Home Office to quiz the Queen’s son as a witness in a criminal investigation into the disgraced financier’s offending.

The duke’s legal team said: “The Duke of York has on at least three occasions this year offered his assistance as a witness to the DOJ. Unfortunately, the DOJ has reacted to the first two offers by breaching their own confidentiality rules and claiming that the duke has offered zero co-operation. In doing so, they are perhaps seeking publicity rather than accepting the assistance proffered.”

Berman hit back, saying: “Today, Prince Andrew yet again sought to falsely portray himself to the public as eager and willing to co-operate with an ongoing federal criminal investigation into sex trafficking and related offences committed by Jeffrey Epstein and his associates, even though the prince has not given an interview to federal authorities, has repeatedly declined our request to schedule such an interview and nearly four months ago informed us unequivocally – through the very same counsel who issued today’s release – that he would not come in for such an interview.

“If Prince Andrew is, in fact, serious about co-operating with the ongoing federal investigation, our doors remain open and we await word of when we should expect him.”

US attorney general William Barr weighed into the matter, dismissing reports that the UK would extradite the royal to the US. Barr told Fox News: “I don’t think it’s a question of handing him over. I think it’s just a question of having him provide some evidence.”

Andrew’s public life was left in tatters after his disastrous Newsnight interview about his friendship with Epstein, which saw him accused of showing little empathy for the financier’s victims.

In the programme’s aftermath the duke stepped back from royal duties but became the focus of US authorities who wanted to question him about the financier, who killed himself in his jail cell while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.

Four days after last year’s interview, the duke said he was “willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required”. But Berman told reporters in March the royal has “completely shut the door on voluntary co-operation”. That claim was rejected by Andrew’s legal team as “inaccurate”.