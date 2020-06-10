Pakistan name coaching staff for England tour

LONDON: Pakistan have given a strong nod to committing to their tour of England by naming Younis Khan and Mushtaq Ahmed in their coaching staff.

Mushtaq Ahmed, who took 185 Test wickets and also coached England’s spinners, will work for head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and alongside quick bowling coach Waqar Younis. Pakistan’s most successful Test batsman and former captain Younis Khan will also join the coaching staff.

“I am delighted that someone of the stature and incredible batting record of Younis Khan has agreed to join the Pakistan cricket set-up as national men’s team batting coach,” said Pakistan Cricket Board chief executive Wasim Khan.

“When I spoke with him, his commitment and enthusiasm to take up this assignment and serve his country was never in doubt and he jumped at the opportunity.

Younis’ work ethics, commitment to match preparation, game awareness and tactics in the English conditions will be invaluable.”