NAB sets sights on PTI former minister Kiani, PM’s aide Mirza

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has authorised an inquiry against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker and former minister Aamir Kiani, while also giving his approval to conduct “complaint verification” against Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Zafar Mirza.

The decisions were made during an executive board meeting on Tuesday. According to a NAB spokesman, the board has given its nod to conducting “three inquiries against some personalities — former Minister for National Health Services and Coordination Aamir Mehmood Kiani — and others, officers and officials of civil aviation and others, officers or officials of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and others”.

The board also authorised conducting “complaint verification” against Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza.

The NAB executive board also approved sending inquiries against the officials of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources and others to the ministry after “analysing inquiry and perusing audit paras”