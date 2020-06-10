Shahbaz appears before NAB

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday, a week after the anti-graft body failed to arrest him from his Model Town residence.
The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president went to bureau’s offices here amid elaborate security arrangements in cases regarding alleged money laundering and assets beyond his known sources of income. Geo News reported that Sharif’s spent a little over an hour at the bureau. A large number of PML-N workers also gathered outside the NAB’s Lahore office and chanted slogans in support of their leader. On June 2, a NAB team accompanied by police surrounded Shahbaz’s Model Town residence after he wrote to the bureau that he could not appear before a combined investigation team because of Covid-19 fears. He requested the anti-graft watchdog to conduct a question-answer session through video link. A day later the Lahore High Court had granted Sharif interim bail until June 17 in the same cases.