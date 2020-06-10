WHO wants on-off curbs in Pakistan to control virus spread

Ag APP

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: The World Health Organisation has said the Punjab government has not met any conditions to lift curbs and recommended enforcing a “two weeks on, two weeks off” lockdown in the province as the nationwide daily virus deaths entered three digits for the first time.

In a letter to the Punjab government, a copy of which is available with Geo News, the WHO said for any government that wants to start lifting restrictions, six conditions must be met. The disease transmission should be under control; the health system can “detect, test, isolate and treat every case and trace every contact”; hot spot risks are minimised in vulnerable places, such as nursing homes; schools, workplaces and other essential places have established preventive measures; the risk of importing new cases “can be managed” and; communities are fully educated, engaged and empowered to live under a new normal.

The WHO strongly recommended that the government adopt the two weeks off and two weeks on strategy as it offers the smallest curve. It also recommends strengthening all public health measures such as quarantine, isolation, physical distancing and contact tracing.

The recommendations came as the country saw a record 105 deaths in a 24-hour period, taking the total death toll to 2,172, while there were 4,646 new confirmed cases, raising the tally to 108,317, according to official figures as of 8.00am on Tuesday. That figure has since risen to 110,065, with 2,189 deaths, according to Geo News.

The organisation said during the lockdown, the country was reporting 1,000 cases per day. However, this number increased after the federal government eased the lockdown in the country. “SOPs need to be strictly enforced to stem the spread of the virus,” the letter said.

Given due consideration to the test positivity rate, developing testing capacity beyond 50,000 tests per day is extremely important, it said.

Meanwhile, an Ipsos survey reveals that only three per cent of Pakistanis are “clear-headed” about the disease, with no misconceptions about its prevention, spread and cure. A snap poll released on Tuesday showed public perceptions, attitudes and behaviours among Pakistanis towards the pandemic.

The survey was conducted on 1,028 persons including 72 per cent men and 28 per cent women (68 per cent urban and 32 per cent rural population) during May 19-23. According to the poll, one in three Pakistanis believed in conspiracy theories related to the coronavirus, with 42 per cent terming it a foreign conspiracy, 33 per cent calling it a laboratory-made virus spread in the world on purpose and 42 per cent having misconception that it affects only the people above 55 years of age.

It said Pakistani women are three times likelier to have more clarity than men regarding Covid-19 misconceptions. The survey revealed six in 10 Pakistanis were not comfortable with allowing their children return to school in the coming weeks.

However, 50 per cent felt comfortable going back to work and 51 per cent believed they would lose their job in next six months. Three out of five Pakistanis believe they deserve aid from the government due to Covid-19. The expectations are found more among lower economic class and less educated people, it said. Three in five Pakistanis believe that the ease in lockdown would lead to detrimental increase in infections and deaths.

The survey said nearly half of the Pakistanis would hold themselves responsible if coronavirus situation gets worse after ease in lockdown, whereas one in four would blame the government. Ipsos also put forth a few vital damage control recommendations to the concerned policy-makers based on the empirical research and holistic analyses.

It called for “an intensive yet uniform, coherent and integrated communication campaign by the federal and all provincial governments as crucial to sensitize all Pakistanis about the fatal nature of this pandemic”.

It said amid widespread misconceptions among all Pakistanis regardless of their social classes, literacy levels and other demographics, it was prudent to develop a well-thought-out myth-busting strategy, clear messaging, delivery mechanism and destination milestones.

Other recommendations included taking the religious community onboard by the governments to win their active support for the spread of “right and factual” messaging about Covid-19. It also pointed out that Twitter enjoyed the least confidence among Pakistanis, hence any communication through this medium to fix misconceptions, was unlikely to pay any dividends adequately.