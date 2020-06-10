Bajwa, Ghani discuss Afghan peace process

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday discussed bilateral issues, border management and the Afghan peace process with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations.

Gen Bajwa arrived in Kabul on a day long visit. He was accompanied by Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt-Gen Faiz Hamid and Pakistan’s Special Envoy to Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq.

The Army chief’s visit follows a meeting with US Afghan envoy Zalmay Khalilzad on Sunday. According to the military’s media wing, during the meeting “matters of mutual interest” came under discussion as well as the overall regional security situation.

This included an exchange on “Afghan refugees issue and the Afghan reconciliation process”, a statement from the ISPR had read. The two had also discussed the Pak-Afghan border management. “Both shared steps taken in this regard and agreed to continue working towards mutually agreed goals,” the statement concluded.