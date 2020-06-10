PM orders action against artificial fuel shortage

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered “maximum punitive action” against those responsible for the artificial shortage of petrol in the country amid widespread reports of scant supply in fuel stations across the country.

While chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday, the Prime Minister directed the Petroleum Division and the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to take all actions necessary to ensure regular supply within 48-72 hours.

The cabinet noted that OGRA and the Petroleum Division have the legal authority to physically enter and inspect oil companies’ storage facilities. The cabinet also directed the petroleum ministry to form joint raiding teams comprising representatives of the Petroleum Division, OGRA, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and district administrations, which would inspect all petrol depots and storage, and have complete authority to enter any site.

The cabinet decided that anyone found involved in hoarding would face the full force of law, including arrest and forced release of such stores. Any company found not maintaining the mandatory stocks and supply to its outlets, as per their licence, will face punitive actions, including suspension and cancellation of licence as well as heavy fines.

The Ministry of Energy informed the cabinet that in June 2019, total petrol supplies were 650,000 metric tonnes while 850,000 metric tonnes supplies were arranged for June 2020. The cabinet urged the public not to engage in panic buying as stocks that were being hoarded would be identified and ensured to be available in the market and action taken against hoarders.

The Prime Minister directed the minister for petroleum and OGRA to ensure that every oil marketing company (OMC) maintains a 21-day stock to meet its licence conditions.

Last weekend, the All Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (APPDA) laid the blame of the shortage on suppliers. According to the APPDA, the problem appears to be that some companies did not buy petrol at lower prices, and now when the prices were reduced earlier this month, they want to recoup their losses by creating an artificial shortage in the market.