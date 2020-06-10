Drugs seized, two arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NOWSHERA: The police in Risalpur on Tuesday seized narcotics and arrested two alleged smugglers, including a woman, on Tuesday.
A police party led by Risalpur Station House Officer (SHO) Arshad Khan had barricaded the road for checking the vehicles.
During checking, a lady-constable recovered 542 gram Ice from a woman identified as Roma, wife of Ghani Usman.
The police arrested the alleged woman smuggler and driver of the car named Tehseenullah, a resident of Tehkal in Peshawar.
The police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of law and started investigation.