Elders hail steps against ‘qabza mafia’

LAKKI MARWAT: The elders of Baistkhel area Tuesday asked the provincial government to prolong the tenure of deputy commissioner to eradicate the ‘qabza mafia’ in the district. Addressing a press conference, Pir Mirajuddin, Malak Kifayatullah Bittani and others said that the people came to road staging protest against the encroachment, adding, Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb Khan taking serious note of the protest and ordered launch of drive against the encroachers and ‘qabza mafia’ in the district. They said that some elements had framed baseless charges against the deputy commissioner. “DC hails from a respectable family and keeps a clean record of his service,” Malik Kifayatullah Bhittani said. They threatened to take extreme steps if the ongoing drive against the encroachment was halted.