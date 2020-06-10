Owners seek return of impounded vehicles

BARA: The owners of the impounded vehicles have asked Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa to help return their vehicles.

Speaking at a press conference here on Tuesday, Janib Khan Afridi, Abdul Qiyyas, Waseem Khan and others said the security forces had impounded their vehicles in Tirah for eight months.

They said a road contractor Haji Fayyaz had rented their vehicles in July, 2018.

They maintained that the security forces and contractor had a tussle over the construction of the Mamanrey and Orakzai road in Tirah.

“The security forces seized out vehicles as a result of the tussle with the contractor,” Abdul Qiyyas said.

He said that they had met the officials of the security forces to seek return of the vehicles, but they denied.

Abdul Qiyyas maintained that they had got the no objection certificate (NoC) from contractor to seek release of their vehicles but the security forces did not return them. “Our vehicles are under custody of the security forces for eight month,” he said.

They threatened to block the Pak-Afghan highway of traffic in Khyber if their vehicles were not returned to them.