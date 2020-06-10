Four killed in accident

MANSEHRA: A man, his wife and two children were killed when a car plunged into Indus River near Harbun Nullah area of Upper Kohistan, locals said.

The car, carrying four members of the family, was on its way to Makhan Bari area from Darel area of Gilgit-Baltistan, when it met an accident some two days ago but the district administration and police remained unaware. The bereaved family approached Upper Kohistan police and sought help about their missing relatives and vehicle. The police traced the number plate of the missing vehicle at Harban Nullah. “The search for bodies has been launched.” Shamsur Rehman, an official of Dasu police control room told reporters. He said that Jang Azam, his wife and two children were killed in the accident.