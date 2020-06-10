Petrol shortage irks people in Upper Dir

DIR: Like other parts of the country, the shortage of petrol has also added to the woes of the people in Upper Dir as they are getting a low amount of gasoline at filling stations.

Drivers, transporters, and people from various areas of the Upper Dir complained about shortage of petrol in the district. They said that they had to wait for hours at filling stations to get petrol. The residents also complained that petrol was being sold on the black market in some areas in Kohistan valley. The people said that the owners of the filling stations overcharged the consumers, taking advantage of the low supply of fuel. They asked the government to take action against the owners of the filling stations for fleecing the people and creating an artificial shortage of fuel. The officials of the district administration said that they were visiting filling stations across the district on a regular basis to check the stock of petrol. They said that they had asked the filling stations to provide petrol to consumers. However, they said that the entire country was facing the shortage of the petrol and the government was taking steps to bring the situation under control.