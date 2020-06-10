ANP office-bearer quits

Awami National Party (ANP) provincial secretary for culture Nisar Khan resigned from his position.

Nisar Khan sent his resignation to provincial president Aimal Wali Khan, who accepted his resignation. A statement issued from Bacha Khan Markaz on Tuesday said that Nisar Khan had vowed to continue services for the party and promotion of the philosophy of Bacha Khan. Aimal Wali Khan said appreciated the role Nisar Khan and his family played for the party, saying that they were the party’s asset.

Earlier, party provincial spokesperson had been asked to step down from his position who was replaced by MPA Samar Haroon Bilour. Also, Bacha Khan Trust Education Foundation Managing Director Khadim Hussain resigned from his position, citing personal issues.