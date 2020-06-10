KP artistes praise PNCA for extending financial support

PESHAWAR: The director general of Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA), Islamabad, has extended financial assistance to 20 senior folk singers, instrumentalists and musicians of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday, the Hunari Tolana Welfare Society (HTWS) chief, Rashid Khan, said that he along with the members of the society had met Dr Fouzia Saeed, the director general PNCA, Islamabad, for extending financial assistance to deserving and needy KP artistes as most of them had been staying home owing to lockdown in the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that DG PNCA had pledged a financial support of Rs10,000 to each artiste and she fulfilled her promise by transferring the said amount into the bank accounts of about 20 legendary folk singers and musicians including Pashto ghazal maestro Ustad Khial Mohammad, Ustad Ahmed Gul, Qamru Jan Bibi, Wagma Bibi, Ustad Nazeer Gul, Ijaz Sarhadi and Zainullah Ustad.

Khial Mohammad said that the KP artistes were the worst-hit by the pandemic as most of them had been confined to their homes finding no music related activities and a few private firms and philanthropists had provided some food packages but despite that the KP artiste community had been suffering hardships.

“I am grateful to DG PNCA for extending financial assistance which though is humble gesture but still will boost the morale of our poor and jobless artistes. I hope KP government too will prepare a comprehensive plan for helping out artistes in this difficult time,” the legendary singer said.

He added that the families of most of the artistes were literally facing starvation because Pashto entertainment was at the verge of total collapse, no film was released on the last Eid which has rendered jobless a large number of playback singers and performers.

Qamru Jan Bibi, the septuagenarian Pashto folksinger, said that PNCA had done a wonderful job by extending financial support to KP artistes. She said that as she had been bedridden since long she would use the said money for buying medicines; She asked the KP culture directorate to give due consideration to the miseries of jobless and sick artistes. Rashid Khan told that he had prepared a list of around 1,500 registered with his organization and had shared it with the KP officials but had yet to receive a positive response.