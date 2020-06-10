KP govt disburses 90pc loans in merged districts

PESHAWAR: The KP government has allocated Rs1.1 billion amount under the Insaf Rozgar Scheme during the current financial year to provide loans to the people of the merged districts and 90 per cent of the finances have been disbursed so far.

This was stated in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here on Tuesday, said an official handout.The participants of the meeting reviewed the progress made to date on various projects of Industries, Commerce and Technical Education departments launched in the merged districts under the Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP). They were informed that 3,936 individuals from the merged districts had been provided loans under Insaf Rozgar Scheme to this day.

It was added that another scheme worth Rs 1.1 billion had been launched as well for providing interest-free loans to promote entrepreneurship in the merged districts.Those in the meeting were told that a scheme for provision of scholarships to the youth from the merged districts for the skill development training had been submitted to the competent forum for formal approval. Up to 15,000 youth would get scholarships. Regarding the proposed projects to be included in the AIP of upcoming financial year, it was added that eight schemes have been proposed under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority.

The schemes are establishment of Poly Technique Institutes in Mohmand and North Wazirstan districts, provision of transport facility, clean drinking water, machinery and equipment to Technical Educational Institutes the merged districts, construction of buildings for 10 Technical & Vocational Training Centres, etc. Similarly, projects for the establishment of small industrial estates at Dara Adamkhel and Bajaur had been proposed under the Small Industries Development Board. The forum was told that schemes for the establishment of Mohmand Marble City and Special Economic Zone in Khyber district have been proposed under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zone Development & Management Company. The chief minister directed the authorities concerned to take concrete steps for the timely completion of the projects.