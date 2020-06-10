Protest continues against arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

PESHAWAR: The workers continued protest against the arrest of Editor-in-Chief Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman here on Tuesday.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, the protesters demanded immediate release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and withdrawal of cases against him.

Criticising the government and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for implicating Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in a 34-year old property case, they said the rulers should hold accountability of the corrupt.

Terming unjust the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman for the last 88 days, the speakers pointed out that the editor of the major media group was detained without completing the investigations process.

Speaking on the occasion, Resident Editor Jang Peshawar Arshad Aziz Malik, senior journalists, Shah Zaman, Iqbal Hussain Awan, Jaffar Shah and others vowed to continue protest till the acceptance of their demands. They asked the government to release their withheld funds so that thousands of employees could be given monthly salaries. They said such tactics could not pressure media and its workers into submission.

The journalists would continue to highlight the facts and tell the truth come what may, they added.

BATKHELA: Journalist community, principals and teachers of private educational institutions on Tuesday staged a protest against the government and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for the arrest of Jang and The News Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Holding the protest rally outside the Malakand Press Club in Batkhela, the protestors said that Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was implicated in a fabricated property case.

Director Oxford Education Academy Amjad Ali Shah, press club chairman Ihsanur Rahman Sagar and others said that the arrest was against the democratic norms and free media, which would have far-reaching effects on the country and its people.

They were critical of the rulers for employing pressure tactics against the Jang Group to toe the government line.

The speakers termed the arrest a conspiracy and demanded the government to withdraw the case forthwith.