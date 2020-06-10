ICCI demands abolition of CNIC condition

Islamabad : The mandatory CNIC condition for business transactions of Rs50,000 and above has created lot of problems for the business community besides sending lot of money out of the economy, which is not good for the country and government should abolish this condition in the forthcoming budget to facilitate the smooth growth of business activities.

This was stressed by Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) in a statement. He said that if abolishing CNIC condition was not possible for the government, then it should enhance the limit of transaction amount for CNIC condition from Rs.50,000 to at least Rs.200,000, which would bring money back into the economy, give boost to business activities and contribute towards improving the tax revenue of the government.